G5: Gov Makinde is a smart young man, he has since left Wike in his shenanigans- Timothy Osadolor

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Timothy Osadolor, has described Governor Seyi Makinde, as a smart young man, who knew when to strike for his good.

Before this development, it was reported that Governor Seyi Makinde, has been stylishly supporting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that when Atiku came to Ibadan few days ago, Makinde provided financial and logistics support, as his aides also attended the event.

However, while Osadolor was reacting to this, he noted that the party, never had any doubt about the governor’s commitment, as he also said that Governor Nyesom Wike, would soon realise that he is living in his own delusion with his plan of declaring support for a rival presidential candidate.

He said, “Governor Makinde is a very smart young man. Give it to him, he knows when to say yes and when to say no. He knows when to talk and when to keep mum. He has since left Wike in his shenanigans.”

Further talking, he said, “Makinde is seeing the handwriting on the wall and he is making his moves. The only person who is still in doubt is Governor Wike and as an outgoing governor, we wish him the best.”

