G5 Can Never Die, Wike Reassures Supporters

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

“So, no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet are anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, governor Wike assured them that they will never come near knowing their next line of action”.

Governor Wike made this statement on Tuesday at the campaign flag-off rally held by the Rivers State PDP campaign council for Ahoada East Local Government Area at St. Paul’s Primary School Field in Ahoada Town.

Senator Lee Maeba, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, was referred to as an idiot by Governor Wike for saying that the G-5 is no longer in existence. He argued that it was absurd for a naive individual to sell the oil block that was allotted to him and take the money to Chicago, United States, where he spent it to obliterate a family of a relative from Khana Local Government Area in order to discuss the G-5.

The governor stated that there is always time for public appearances and discussion in politics, and after successfully maximising that time, the group withdrew into silence to launch the necessary political measures because 25 February 2023 is approaching.

“You say the G-5 is no more. We are unconcerned that you claimed we were dead. However, you who are alive are concerned. We are not scared and we are not talking again. Still, you’re concerned. You don’t understand that there are times in politics for talking and times for doing. Action has begun, and today, February 25, is the big day.

No matter how much pressure you apply, we won’t reveal our strategy, thus you can never know what our plans or strategies are. You see less the more you look.

Governor Wike questioned why only Dr. Abiye Sekibo and his organisation were raising false alarms about insecurity in Rivers State in response to claims that members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State were under fear of death.

Governor Wike warned Dr. Sekibo to stop defrauding PDP governors who he is collecting money from under the pretence that he will organise people for the campaign rally for PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Governor Wike insisted that Rivers State is the most peaceful State in the federation and that nobody can toil with it.

Content created and supplied by: Ganandaji (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-14 19:44:08