G1 Got Minister, G2 Still A Governor, What of the Other 3Gs? — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani’s poser on Twitter has sparked a flurry of interesting reactions from fellow Nigerians on the microblogging app.

The former lawmaker, in his characteristic witty style, wrote:

“G1 got minister, G2 still a governor, What of the other 3Gs?”

By the tweet, Sen. Sani, who has gained quite a reputation and follows on Twitter for his expertise in the use of word puns to comment on national issues, was alluding to recent political developments in and around the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election, the then-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, led four of his counterparts—Samuel Artom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State—in an open revolt against their party, the PDP, after Atiku Abubakar beat him to the party’s presidential ticket. They were collectively referred to as the group of five (G5) aggrieved PDP Governors. They vowed never to support Atiku unless the party met their conditions and there was a standoff as the party refused to yield.

The G5’s initial plan to collectively support one particular in the election did not work out and so they each pitched their tents with candidates of their choice. Wike went with the then-candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. Ortom publicly declared his support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Makinde tacitly supported Tinubu. Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu were coy about who they supported.

Fast-forward to today, Wike (G1) is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Tinubu’s cabinet. Makinde (G2) won reelection as governor. Ortom lost his bid to go to the Senate. Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu have gone out of reckoning in the political space. The trio of Ortom, Ugwuanyi, and Ikpeazu—the 3Gs—were second-term governors.

It was against this backdrop that fellow Nigerians reacted to the senator’s tweet with rib-cracking comments.

