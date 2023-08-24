G1 Got Minister, G2 Still A Governor, What of The Other 3Gs? – Shehu Sani Asks

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to ask what about the other 3Gs if G1 got Minister, and G2 is still a Governor.

The G5 Governors, self-styled as the Integrity Group, are a group of five governors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The G5 Governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Samuel Ortom of Benue; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Seyi Makinde of Oyo; and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Among the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it’s only two that are still in power. Former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike who is now the minister of FCT, and Governor Makinde.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to G1 got minister, and G2 who is still a governor.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by asking what of the other 3Gs.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

