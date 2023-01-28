G-5: Makinde Is Playing Smart & Working For Himself. He Financed Atiku’s Rally In Oyo- PDP Chieftain, Diran Odeyemi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain and member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Diran Odeyemi, has declared that the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, is playing smart and working for himself, amid the lingering disagreement between the party and the G-5 governors (Punch).

Governor Seyi Makinde.

Odeyemi who made this declaration recently, while speaking on the demeanor of the Oyo state Governor within the G-5 group, declared; “Governor Makinde is playing smart and working for himself. He financed Atiku’s rally in Oyo state. All his men apart from Taofeek Arapaja, the Deputy National Chairman (South), were at the rally and they all pledged their loyalty to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

Cited report.

The PDP chieftain who appeared to suggest that the presence of Makinde’s men at the rally, meant that he was supporting the PDP presidential candidate contrary to the G-5 resolution, went further to allude to the fact that the Oyo state Governor was playing smart, in order to protect his political future.

What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.

Image credit: Punch

INNOCESSON (

)