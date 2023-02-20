G-5 Is Divided And Governors Not Supporting Atiku Have Their Lifeline At Stake – Benue PDP Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State and former Minster of Interior, Senator Abba Moro, has claimed that the five aggrieved governors, also known as the G5 are divided. While speaking in a town hall meeting, Moro said that governors who aren’t supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have their lifeline at stake. More said this while reacting to the report that Governor Samuel Ortom declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Recall that Ortom reportedly said that Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate that had the character and competence to lead Nigeria. He also noted that he is not in LP but he is working for Peter Obi.

According to the report published by Punch, Moro urged Benue people to be careful in picking their preferred presidential candidate. He claimed that the G-5 governors are divided, adding that Benue people will face problems if they vote for the wrong candidate.

“Those governors not supporting him (Atiku) have their lifeline at stake. The G-5 is already divided. Benue people should be careful in picking their choice as we don’t have the large voting population and if we mismanage the little we have, then we will be in problem.”

Moro said that most of the presidential candidates aren’t offering solutions to their problems, adding that only Atiku can address them.

