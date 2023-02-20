G-5 Is Already Divided And Their Lifeline Is At Stake, Benue Won’t Vote For Obi – Ortom’s Loyalists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerians get ready to cast their votes for the presidential candidate that would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who is term limited, some of the loyalists of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom have faulted him over his choice of Peter Obi as his preferred presidential candidate ahead of Saturdays presidential election. Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom had, at a town hall meeting last week, taking a position to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

On Monday, at another town hall meeting organized by Professionals for Atiku held in Makurdi, two chieftains of PDP, former Minister of Power and Steel, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, and former Minister of Interior, Senator Abba Moro countered Governor Ortom and disclosed that Benue people would not vote for Peter Obi. Ortom’s loyalists stated that Peter has no structure and experience that Atiku Abubakar has and as s result, they would refuse to follow the leadership of Governor Ortom and they would vote for PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The loyalists further added that the G-5 governors who are against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are currently divided and they can’t bring down at Atiku’s ambition because their lifeline is at stake.

Senator Abba Moro during the meeting said, “Those governors not supporting him have their lifeline at stake. The G-5 is already divided. Benue people should be careful in picking their choice as we do not have the clout or a large voting population, and if we mismanage the little we have, then we will be in the problem. Most of the presidential candidates are woodworking Nigerians and not even proferring solutions to our problems. The infrastructural deficit has remained an eye sour in the state and other parts of Nigeria, particularly roads”.

He additionally begged the participants of the meeting to go back to the grassroots and educate the people to vote for Atiku Abubakar instead of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi that the governor wants.

Source: Nigerian Tribune.

Garbxtpen (

)