This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

G-5 Governors Will Regret Not Backing Atiku, There Must Be A Law Of Karma – Ex-PDP Deputy Chairman

Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a former National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party, has urged the G-5 governors to reverse their decision not to back the party’s presidential nominee, Atiku Abubakar.

Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State make up the G-5 governors, commonly known as the Integrity Group.

On Wednesday in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, Olafeso, who is also the PDP’s South-West Liaison Desk Officer, met with journalists.

Olafeso added, “It would have been better if all of us were on the same page,” in criticizing the G-5 governors’ actions.

He continued by saying, “Yet going backwards is never too late. The same thing they advocated and are now rejecting, but God will decide what happens in the future.”

“The G-5’s goal will result in complete devastation for them, hence I believe there must be a law of Karma at work,” he added.

However, the PDP stalwart urged Nigerians to support the party in the next Saturday elections for the National Assembly and the presidency.

He claims that the current government, the All Progressives Congress, does not deserve to be in power since it is said to have devastated the nation and is unable to address the problems the country is currently facing.

SOURCE: The Punch

Content created and supplied by: OReporter (via 50minds

News )

#Governors #Regret #Backing #Atiku #Law #Karma #ExPDP #Deputy #ChairmanG-5 Governors Will Regret Not Backing Atiku, There Must Be A Law Of Karma – Ex-PDP Deputy Chairman Publish on 2023-02-23 06:33:08