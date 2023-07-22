Future Husband, If I wait For 3 Months And I Can’t Find You, I Will Use ‘Babalawo’ – Blessing CEO

Nigerian relationship and mental health expert on social media, Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, has recently expressed her strong determination to embrace marriage. Blessing CEO stated that she is giving herself a 3-month timeframe to find her future life partner. If, within these 3 months, she doesn’t find him, she humorously mentioned considering the aid of a traditional spiritualist, a ‘babalawo,’ to assist in bringing her husband to her.

Blessing CEO shared her decision through her official Instagram account, declaring that she is tired of being single and eager to settle down with someone she truly loves. She also promised to work on her attitude and embrace the experience of love with her future partner.

It is worth noting that Blessing CEO was previously married but has been single for approximately four years following her divorce.

In a lighthearted tone, she playfully emphasized, “future husband, if I wait for 1-3 months and I can’t find you, I will use Babalawo to drag you to me”

The post has generated a flurry of reactions from her followers, who have eagerly expressed their opinions on the matter.

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 0:5i minutes mark.

Source: Instagram

