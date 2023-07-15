NEWS

Full-War: Russia loses 310 Helicopters, 1,273 Cruise Missiles, 236,590 Troops, 8,008 APV & Others

The Ukrainian authorities have revealed the number of casualties suffered by the Russian military following the raging conflict across Ukraine as of July 14, 2023, according to Kyiv Independent.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses shows that Russia has lost 236,590 military troops, 8,008 Armoured Personnel Vehicles, 680 MLRS, 3,783 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, 662 special equipment, 310 helicopters, 4,449 artillery system amongst others.

The ongoing conflict has taken its toll, with significant casualties on both sides. The figures provided by the Ukrainian Armed Forces suggest that Russia has suffered considerable losses in its military operations.

These estimates reveal the intensity and scale of the clashes occurring in the region. The United States of America has revealed its unwavering commitment to ensure that Ukraine gets the required ammunition and weapons to counter Russian invasion for as long as the war drags on. The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to evoke deep concern and emphasizes the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life and to ensure stability in the area.

