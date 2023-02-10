Full Names Of All Members Of Buhari Presidential Transition Council

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Full names of all the members of the Buhari Presidential Transition Council.

NewsOnline has earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed Executive Order 14 establishing a Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and implement the 2023 presidential transition programme.

The council will be chaired by Boss Mustapha Gida, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Willie Bassey, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), announced the development in a press statement on Thursday.

Members of the council include Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and Beatrice Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence; Shuaib Balgore, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior; Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Finance Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Anthonia Ekpa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ifeoma Anyawutaku, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture; Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA); and Ibiene Patricia Roberts, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs are also council members.

The new executive order is intended to establish a legal framework for the smooth transfer of power, not just to the coming administration but from one presidential administration to the next.

This will be remembered as one of the president’s legacies.

On February 25, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect their next president, and President Buhari will step down on May 29 for the president-elect.

FULL STATEMENT

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

“Members of the Committee are: Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

“Others are Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries Defense; Interior; Finance, Budget and National Planning; Foreign Affairs; Information and Culture; Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA); and that of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

“Others are the Cabinet Affairs Office in the OSGF; the General Services Office in the OSGF; Economic and Political Affairs Office in the OSGF; and the State House.

“Also, included as parts of the Council are the National Security Adviser (NSA); the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS); the Inspector-General of Police (IGP); the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA); the Director General, State Security Services (SSS); the Chief “Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives, to be nominated by the President-elect.

“The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF. Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.”

