Full List Of Tinubu’s Second Ministerial Nominees With Their States

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, unveiled 19 more ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu.The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President, according to Channels Television.

Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) made the cut.

Below are the names of the nominees and their states of origin:

Ahmed Tijani Kwazo -Kano State

Bosun Tijani – Ogun State

Dr Isiak Salako – Ogun State

Dr Tunji Alausa – Lagos State

Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu – Kebbi State

Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun State

Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi State

Bello Mattawale – Zamfara State

Ibrahaim Gaidam – Yobe State

Simon Lalong – Plateau State

Lola Ade John – Lagos

Dr Mariam Shetti – Kano State

Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu – Adamawa State

Prof Taye Mamman – Adamawa State

Sen Sabi Abdullahi – Niger State

Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu – Gombe State

Senator Heineken Lokpobori – Bayelsa State

Uba Maigari Ahmadu – Taraba State

Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo – FCT

