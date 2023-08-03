Full List Of Tinubu’s Second Ministerial Nominees With Their States
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, unveiled 19 more ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu.The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President, according to Channels Television.
Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) made the cut.
Below are the names of the nominees and their states of origin:
Ahmed Tijani Kwazo -Kano State
Bosun Tijani – Ogun State
Dr Isiak Salako – Ogun State
Dr Tunji Alausa – Lagos State
Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu – Kebbi State
Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun State
Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi State
Bello Mattawale – Zamfara State
Ibrahaim Gaidam – Yobe State
Simon Lalong – Plateau State
Lola Ade John – Lagos
Dr Mariam Shetti – Kano State
Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu – Adamawa State
Prof Taye Mamman – Adamawa State
Sen Sabi Abdullahi – Niger State
Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu – Gombe State
Senator Heineken Lokpobori – Bayelsa State
Uba Maigari Ahmadu – Taraba State
Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo – FCT
chelseaupdatez (
)