Full List Of Nigerian Presidents Who Have Become ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu was elected at the weekend to chair the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.

Mr. Tinubu, who attended the West African Leaders’ Forum for the first time at the 63rd Ordinary Session, was formally elected chair in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Mr. Tinubu succeeded the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, as head of the sub-regional political and economic body.

As president, he will be responsible for guiding ECOWAS member states toward economic growth, political stability, and cooperation.

However, Mr. Tinubu is not the first Nigerian president to be appointed chair of the African sub-regional body.

Here is a list of Nigerian presidents who have chaired ECOWAS and the period they were at the helm of affairs:

1: Sani Abacha – (27 July 1996 – 8 June 1998)

2: Abdulsalami Abubakar – (9 June 1998 – 1999)

3: Umaru Musa Yar’Adua – (19 December 2008 – 18 February 2010)

4: Goodluck Jonathan – (18 February 2010 – 17 February 2012)

5: Muhammadu Buhari – (31 July 2018 – 29 June 2019)

6: Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria (9 July 2023 till date).

Source: Punch

