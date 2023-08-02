FULL LIST: Names Of Ministerial Nominees In Second Batch Sent In By President Tinubu
Already, the Senate had screened 25 nominees in the first batch as of the time of filing this report and there are three more nominees to go.
President Bola Tinubu has transmitted 19 names in his second batch of ministers to the Nigerian senate for screening.
SaharaReporters earlier reported that the president submitted the list through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff, on Wednesday.
Gbajabiamila was accompanied to the Red Chamber by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Hassan Hadejia.
Gbajabiamila had last Thursday submitted the first list with 28 nominees to the red chamber and said more names would be forwarded to the upper chamber.
Here are the 19 names transmitted on Wednesday;
Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo
Bosun Tijani
Maryam Shetty
Isiak Salako
Tunji Alausa
Yusuf Tanko Sununu
Adegboyega Oyetola
Atiku Bagudu
Bello Matawalle
Ibrahim Geidam
Simon Lalong
Lola Ade-John
Proince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu
Prof Tahir Mamman
Aliyu abi Abdullahi
Alkali Ahmed Said
Heineken Lokpobiri
Uba Maigari Ahmadu
Zephaniah Jizallo