Fulham in talks with Everton for Demarai Gray

Fulham are in negotiations with Everton about signing Jamaican international winger Demarai Gray.

Demarai Gray, 27, joined Everton from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for £1.7 million and has since made 75 appearances and scored 12 goals.

Last season, Demarai Gray scored four goals in 33 league games.

Crystal Palace, Besiktas of Turkey’s Super Lig, and teams in Saudi Arabia have all expressed interest in signing winger Demarai Gray.

Gray’s preferred destination, according to BBC Sport, is Fulham, who are in need of attacking reinforcements.

Demarai Gray, a former player of Leicester City, has just recently returned to training following his participation in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

After Manor Solomon returned to Tottenham following the completion of his loan stay, and Wales international winger Daniel James returned to parent club Leeds, he would present an alternative for manager Marco Silva.

So far this summer, the Cottagers have signed striker Raul Jimenez from Wolves and center-back Calvin Bassey from Ajax.

