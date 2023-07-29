FUL vs CHE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Chelsea are back in pre-season action, and this time they will play a west London derby against Fulham in the capital of the United States rather than England.

This match is part of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, a pre-season friendly tournament between six top-flight clubs on the other side of the Atlantic. Chelsea and Fulham have each played two games, with variable results.

There will be some bragging rights at stake as well as a slew of new players that both sets of fans will want to see in action.

Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of options at Chelsea, even after the fire sale in June. He is anticipated to have his whole tour squad available for the game against Fulham, with Nicolas Jackson likely to continue as the main striker.

The former Villarreal forward began the previous game against Newcastle United and scored after 12 minutes in a 1-1 draw. He also scored in the series opener against Brighton, a 4-3 victory in which Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Conor Gallagher all scored.

Given the upheaval that Fulham has endured this summer, it’s difficult to see them getting much of a result against Chelsea, especially without two of their main players running down the middle of the team.

Chelsea have a number of players who are eager to demonstrate to their new boss why they should start when the Premier League season begins. Jackson and Nkunku have been impressive in preseason and should continue that in Washington against Fulham.

KICKOFF TIME: Chelsea versus Fulham match will go down on Sunday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

