Fuel subsidy: Tinubu is not asking questions about those who looted public funds – Katch Ononuju

A public affairs analyst, Dr Katch Ononuju has said that he is not happy with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he is not asking questions about those who looted public funds.

Ononuju said this on Central TV while discussing the impact of the removal fuel subsidy.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “the idea of removing subsidy is not based on economic plans, it is forced by the borrowings which they borrowed and they borrow them to loot. Tinubu is not asking questions, this is where I am not very happy with what he is doing.

Let us use the confessions of Emefiele to try to go after those who took these monies so that we can have some money to start to work. He doesn’t even need to borrow if those monies are returned. Look at the guy who painted an aircraft just to loot and take billions of our money. Look at that lady, the woman at the humanitarian affairs that was giving out monies to herself and we never saw anybody who got money from her. That is what was are saying. Interrogate, ask questions about where the people’s money have gone.”

