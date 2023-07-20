Fuel Subsidy: Those who are opposed to subsidy removal have grounds to criticize the program — Adebayo

In an interview with Arise Television, Adewole Adebayo, who ran for the position of President of Nigeria under the canopy of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), revealed those who have the ground to criticize the subsidy removal policy.

Rueben Abati, in a view to asking the politician a question, narrated how, when President Tinubu removed the subsidy, Adebayo himself accused the Labour Union of being hypocritical, and now we have seen the effects of that removal of subsidy as a lot of Nigerians are going through different forms of hardships, and the president himself says it’s like childbirth pains. The World Bank says about 7.1 million people will fall into the poverty trap, and it seems all of us are already there. Do you still hold to your position that those who criticized the manner in which the Tinubu administration removed the subsidy were thinking of parliatives, not even thinking through the parliatives properly? Do you still think those who criticize this policy are hypocrites?

The public affairs commentator replied, saying that “those who are opposed to subsidy removal like me and other people have grounds to criticize the policy, but those who supported anyone or any platform that says they will remove subsidies on day one are hypocritical. Once you agree to throw a five-year-old child from the tenth floor of a building, you cannot say that I am surprised that the child broke his limbs.

He continued, saying that “There is no way that you implement the policy that they are implementing now that you are not going to have the same consequences. Economics does not admit cheating; you can cheat in politics; you can inflate numbers in politics; but when it comes to economics, you can’t, and that is why you have to take the right policy, and if you don’t take the right policy, the consequences of the wrong policy will follow”.

