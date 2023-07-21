NEWS

Fuel subsidy removal: ‘ We didn’t expect what we are experiencing now ‘- Gani Adams to Tinubu

Photo File: Gani Adams

Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland has summoned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find a solution to the hardship experienced by Nigerians as a result of the fuel subsidy removal ravaging the country.

Photo File: Tinubu

According to PUNCH NEWS, he made this known of recent while emphasizing that citizens never expected such from the present administration.

In summary, he said: ” This situation is becoming very unbearable, there is no country in the world like Nigeria where the citizens are groaning in pain over an insensitive increase in the prices of fuel. We knew how much we bought fuel before now. The country is yet to survive the subsidy removal that led to the sudden increase in the price of fuel from N187 to N500 per litre before it was increased to N617 per litre within two months, it is painful. It is imperative for me to speak up, especially with what we are experiencing now in the country. It is unfortunate; this is not what we expect from a President who is coming from the South West region of the country “.

