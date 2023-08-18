Fuel subsidy removal: ‘ Stop hoarding palliatives FG sent to Osun State ‘- APC to Governor Adeleke

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has claimed that Governor Ademola Adeleke was in possession of the palliatives sent by the Federal government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal policy initiated by the present administration.

According to PUNCH NEWS, this was made known by Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, the Chairman of the State’s chapter who urged all concerned stakeholders to appeal to Adeleke to release the palliatives for residents.

In summary, he said: ‘ I cannot fathom the reason why Governor Adeleke is finding it difficult to announce the arrival of the federal government palliatives to the state and also why it had been pretty difficult to distribute it. Is he waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time? All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should plead with Adeleke to release the rice palliatives sent to the state by the Federal Government to get to the needy on time as the purpose for sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state ‘.

