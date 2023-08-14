NEWS

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nasarawa State To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule said over the weekend that palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on residents of the state would be rolled out this week after the inauguration of the commissioner nominees.

At that time, Sule also further disclosed that the state was in receipt of the federal government’s palliatives and was set to distribute same in order to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

According to Thisdaylive, the governor made the announcement while visiting Nasarawa State House Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi at his residence in Lafia, where the Lawmaker was recovering from sickness.

In response, speaker Abdullahi appreciated Governor Sule for his visit, wished him a speedy recovery and urged the continuation of the existing cordial relationship.

The speaker therefore assured Sule of the Assembly’s continues support with legislations that would improve governance for the growth and development of Nasarawa State.

