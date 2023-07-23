NEWS

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Labour Too Quiet, Nigerians Expect More, Says Ex-Rivers Guber Candidate, Prince Tonye Princewill

Prince Tonye Princewill, a former Rivers State governorship candidate, has criticized the organized labour for not speaking out enough about the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. The subsidy removal decision was made by President Bola Tinubu, and Princewill believes that given the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result, the labour should be more vocal on the matter.

In his interactive session with newsmen at his residence in Port Harcourt, Princewill pointed out that while subsidy removal is not unique to Nigeria, the government’s failure to implement necessary measures to allete its impact on citizens is unfortunate. He highlighted the issue of fraud in the subsidy system and emphasized the need to address it.

According to Princewill, removing the subsidy should also mean eradicating the fraud associated with it. He expressed concern about the lack of proper palliative and countermeasures in place to ease the burden on the people after the removal.

Having contested for Governorship in 2015 under the platform of the Labour Party but later resigned from the All Progressives Congress before the 2023 elections, Princewill suggested that spending trillions of Naira on fuel subsidies is nonsensical. He insisted that if the government decides to end the subsidy, they must provide alternative solutions and transparently account for the saved funds.

In his view, the organized labour has been relatively quiet on the issue, and he called for more active involvement from them in negotiating with the government and advocating for the interests of the Nigerian people in light of the subsidy removal.

Source: The PUNCH

