Fuel subsidy: Nigerians lost ‘peace of mind’ May 29 – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress claimed on Wednesday that Nigerians have lost their peace of mind as a result of President Bola Tinubu’s “Subsidy is gone” remark during his inauguration on May 29, 2023. The labour congress, in a statement issued jointly by national president Joe Ajaero and Secretary-General Emmanuel Ugboaja in Abuja, chastised the Tinubu administration for its “unfriendly” policies, adding that the administration continues to treat Nigerians as slaves.

The NLC, on the other hand, stated that if the government does not meet all of its demands, including an immediate reversal of all “anti-poor policies such as the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit; increase in public school fees; increase in Value Added Tax, among others,” it will call a nationwide strike on August 2, 2023. The statement read in part: “The Central Working Committee of the NLC observed that the Federal Government has shown enormous disdain and contempt for Nigerian people and workers, having acted and continues to act without regard for the welfare and cries of the citizenry.

“That Government appears to have declared a war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care, abandoning them to the throes of hopelessness and helplessness; the Federal Government has refused to put safeguards in place to protect Nigerians from the harsh economic situation that its policies have inflicted on the people, instead choosing to insult the sensibilities of Nigerian masses by offering us N8,000 per family while offering themselves N70 billion.”

That since Mr. President’s “subsidy is gone forever” speech on inauguration day, Nigerians’ peace of mind has vanished; decent living has vanished, rising misery to inconceivable proportions. That the federal government has continued to treat Nigerians like slaves and conquered people with impunity and disregard for the repercussions.

“That the Federal Government of Nigeria has continued its unholy mission of robbing the poor to pay the rich, as evidenced by its continued frustration with the activation of the agreed-upon alternatives to Premium Motor Spirit and a new increase in PMS prices to N617 per litre.” The NLC further stated that the Federal Government has continued to support the “gang-up of the ruling elite against the Nigerian people and workers.”

Source: The PUNCH

Wale_Writes (

)