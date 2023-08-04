NEWS

Fuel Subsidy: Labour Were Part Of Labour Party, Why Did They Not Shut Peter Obi’s Mouth? -Ayo Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has reacted to the protest staged by the Nigerian Labour Congress over the removal of fuel subsidy.

While speaking during an interview with TVC , Fayose pointed out that Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and even the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi all promised that they would remove fuel subsidy. He said Labour were part of the Labour Party and he questioned why they didn’t tackle Obi at the time.

According to Fayose “Asiwaju said I will stop fuel subsidy, Atiku said I will stop, Obi said I will stop. So where is this problem coming from? You said he did not put something to mitigate the suffering, the man said I will create soft loans for SMEs. So many things he rilled out. And the Labour itself were members of the Labour Party, why did they not shut Peter Obi’s mouth at that time”.

Watch the video from 12:54

