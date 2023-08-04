Fuel Subsidy: Labour Were Part Of Labour Party, Why Did They Not Shun Peter Obi’s Mouth? -Ayo Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has responded to the protest organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress regarding the removal of fuel subsidy. During an interview with TVC , Fayose highlighted that Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had all promised to remove fuel subsidy.

He questioned why the Labour Party didn’t confront Obi on this matter when he made such statements, given that they were part of the party.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 12:54)

Fayose stated, “Asiwaju said he would stop fuel subsidy, Atiku said he would stop it, Obi said he would stop it. So, where is this problem coming from? You mentioned that he did not offer any solutions to allete the suffering, but the man said he would create soft loans for SMEs. He presented several plans. Moreover, the Labour Party members were also part of the Labour Party. Why did they not challenge Peter Obi’s statements back then?”

