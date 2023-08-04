NEWS

Fuel Subsidy: Labour Were Part Of Labour Party, Why Did They Not Shun Peter Obi’s Mouth? -Ayo Fayose

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has responded to the protest organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress regarding the removal of fuel subsidy. During an interview with TVC , Fayose highlighted that Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had all promised to remove fuel subsidy.

He questioned why the Labour Party didn’t confront Obi on this matter when he made such statements, given that they were part of the party.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 12:54)

Fayose stated, “Asiwaju said he would stop fuel subsidy, Atiku said he would stop it, Obi said he would stop it. So, where is this problem coming from? You mentioned that he did not offer any solutions to allete the suffering, but the man said he would create soft loans for SMEs. He presented several plans. Moreover, the Labour Party members were also part of the Labour Party. Why did they not challenge Peter Obi’s statements back then?”

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Natural Drink With Anti-cancer Properties You Should Take Often

42 seconds ago

Natural Drink With Anti-cancer Properties You Should Take Often

42 seconds ago

Common Injuries You Can Get During Sèx And How You Can Treat Them

22 mins ago

The Current Problems In Niger &Cameroon Started Not Too Long After Nigeria Removed Subsidy- Obinna Nwosu

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button