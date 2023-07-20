Fuel subsidy: It’s Too Early To Cry, The Real Problem Has Not Even Come Yet- Prince Adewole Adebayo

Photo Credit: Google

According to Vanguard paper, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, in the 2023 presidential poll, has said that it is too early to decry the policies of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, the SDP flag bearer said the Nigerian leader is yet to unfold his policies.

Recall that there has been public outcry following the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly known as petrol from N537 to N620 in Abuja, the nation’s capital and other parts of the nation.

Reacting to the present economic crisis occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on Nigerians, the politician said some of the measures the President is currently taking is based on what he met on ground.

According to him, the policies of the Nigerian leader would bring more complications.

He said, “This is the consequence of the votes you cast, and it is too early to cry now because the real problem hasn’t come. But when these problems come, we should solve them as a country; we should not see them as politics.

