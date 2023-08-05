Fuel Subsidy: Igbos Will Say Tinubu Is “Ekwueme” He Is Doing What He Said He Will Do – Adebayo

The candidate of the SDP in the 2023 presidential election, Adewole Adebayo has stated that Igbos will say Bola Tinubu is “Ekwueme” which means a person who does what he says. He made this statement while speaking on the issue of fuel subsidy removal in an interview with Trust TV

According to Adebayo, while Tinubu was campaigning to be president, he promised that if elected he would end fuel subsidy on his first day yet people voted for him. He said Tinubu has kept to his word and the north will call him Dan Amana while the Igbos will call him Ekwueme.

Adebayo said “Well the president has the authority to do what he is doing because he told the public, ‘When you elect me as president, on day 1 I will remove subsidy and there is nothing anybody can do. I will rather not be in that office than let it last one more day’ and he also said ‘You can protest for as long as you want, I am going to remove it’. And people said go ahead and do it because the majority of the votes went to him so he had far more votes than I had”

“So whatever was the merit of my argument I can’t raise it now because the public had voted for him to say go and do exactly what you said you are going to do, and he has kept his word. So the north will say he is the Dan Amana, he is keeping to his words and Igbos will say he is Ekwueme so he is doing what he said he will do and he never said it was not going to be difficult”

