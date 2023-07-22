Fuel subsidy: Identify families that cannot afford proposed N8,000 palliative- Governor Sule to FG

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Sule Abdullahi has expressed concern over the hardship experienced by Nigerians with respect to the fuel subsidy removal ravaging the country.

He made this known during a programme held recently on CHANNELS TELEVISION while speaking about the Eight Thousand Naira (N8,000) proposed palliative being considered by the President Bola Tinubu administration for citizens.

In summary, he said: ” N8,000 is a lot of money for so many poor families in the country who do not get to see such an amount in a month. We were sharing only N5,000 and believe me there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month. Indeed there were some communities that were able to do some kind of contributions and they were able to do a lot in their various communities. So N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is a lot to so many other people who are from very poor families. So, the only thing is that let us identify those families “.

Enadex (

)