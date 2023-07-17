Fuel Subsidy: Govt Should Please Perish That Idea Of Sharing 8k To 12m Nigerians – Rev Fr Oluoma

Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma has urged President Bola Tinubu to abandon the idea of distributing funds to millions of Nigerians, referring to it as an unwise economic decision. Instead, he advocates for using the funds to provide “palliative transportation” and support specific groups like students and farmers. Oluoma highlights the importance of long-term planning and investing in job-creating sectors such as transportation and agriculture. He believes that this approach would lead to more sustainable and impactful economic development, addressing the needs of the populace more effectively.

Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma, a renowned Nigerian Catholic priest, has advised President Bola Tinubu against the idea of distributing N8,000 to 12 million Nigerians, considering it as an imprudent economic strategy. Oluoma expressed his views on his verified Facebook page on Monday, suggesting that Tinubu should allocate the funds towards providing “palliative transportation” for the masses, as well as specific groups like students and farmers. The cleric emphasized the importance of long-term plans while utilizing the money.

He wrote, “I am a supporter of the removal of fuel subsidy for obvious reasons. Aside from the demonic corruption in it, which every government have been powerless to exorcise, investing the money from subsidy into job-creating ventures like transportation and agriculture is the most important justification for its removal.

He further stated:

“It’s not even the case that you can trust those who will share the money to do it honestly and equitably. The corruption in fuel subsidy is child play compared to the one in sharing 8k to 12 million Nigerians. Government should please perish that idea, it is a puerile, penny-wise pound foolish economics.

“President Tinubu should not entertain this idea at all, he should use that money and provide “palliative transportation” vehicles for the masses and special groups like students and farmers while working on long-term plans.

”Sharing 8k is completely a ‘town hall’ economics NOT different from balablu and hullabaloo.”

SOURCE: DAILY POST NEWSPAPER

