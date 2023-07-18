Fuel Subsidy: Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji Begs Nigerians to be Patient With Bola Tinubu

As per Punch papers, the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the sudden hike in the pump price of petrol which had been increased to N617 per litre.

According to an article published by Nigerian Tribune lately, Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration amidst the anger trailing the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol.

He said this at the National Assembly during a courtesy visit to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate leader, and all senators from Ekiti State.

However, Governor Abiodun said that, “Nigerians should be patient with President Bola Tinubu, you cannot eat an omelet without breaking an egg, there is no microwave solution to our problem, you must confront these challenges head-on.

Ekiti state Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji urges the people of Nigeria to exercise patience and trust Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been vocal about his plans to address the fuel crisis.

@statesmanblog said that “Governance is a complex process, and it requires time and effort to formulate and implement policies that can have a lasting impact. It is unreasonable to expect instant solutions to deep-rooted problems such as fuel price hikes.

According to Abiodun, “You must thank the president for having the courage for taking the bull by the horn. If we are going to get out of this wood we must take very hard decisions.

He also said that, “I just plead with Nigerians to be patient, very soon they will know that the President meant well.

Although, the plea for patience does not mean turning a blind eye to the challenges faced by the people. It is crucial for leaders like Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actively communicate their plans, engage with citizens, and provide transparency in decision-making processes. Regular updates and progress reports can help build trust and reassure the public that steps are being taken to allete their hardships.

What do you think about this?

Do you believe Nigeria will be better under President Tinubu’s Administration?

