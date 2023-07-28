Fuel Subsidy: Apapa-led Faction Of LP Rejects NLC Planned Protest Against Tinubu Government

The Labour Party, LP, has condemned a planned nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, against President Bola Tinubu’s elimination of fuel subsidy. The party also demanded that Melee Kyari, the Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, be fired and prosecuted immediately. Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP faction led by Lamidi Apapa, told reporters in Abeokuta on Thursday that the NLC can go ahead with a strike and ask employees to stay away from work until their demands are met.

He did, however, say that the directives of the Joe Ajaero-led NLC on the affiliates and state councils to prepare for a statewide protest “is capable of setting Nigerians against the Tinubu administration for violent overthrow.””Our party noted that the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, falsely without evidence accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of displaying extreme disdain and contempt for Nigerian people and workers by declaring a war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses with no regard for their welfare, leaving them in the grip of hopelessness and helplessness.”

“The Labour Party agreed with the NLC leadership on all lawful demands but strongly opposed a resolution calling for mass action.””It is a treasonable felony offence to call on Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilisation to take action on their own against a legitimate government, even to the extent of directing associations, individuals, and other entities, including those already on the streets, to ensure that government listens to the people.”He stated, “Workers can be called to go on strike by staying at home until the government accedes to their demands.

When asked about the demand for the removal and prosecution of Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Arabambi responded, “Kyari’s leadership of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and later Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited as a property of Nigerians failed to ensure that Nigerians are in the loop of the operations of the crude oil.””The Lamidi Apapa-led party executives cannot ignore the suffering currently experienced by Nigerians of all classes, and as a result, they would like the president to take immediate moves that would open up the national budget for a more accurate evaluation of the revenue and its potential impact on the populace.

Source: DAILY POST

