Fuel Subsidy: Adebayo reveals why Igbos will choose to call Tinubu “Ekwueme “

Adewole Adebayo, the SDP presidential candidate has remarked that the Igbos would refer to Bola Tinubu as “Ekwueme,” which translates to someone who follows through on their promises. Adebayo made this statement during an interview with Trust TV, where he discussed the topic of fuel subsidy removal.

Adebayo said that during Tinubu’s presidential campaign, he pledged to end fuel subsidy on his first day if elected, and despite this, people still voted for him. Tinubu has indeed fulfilled his promise, and the northern region now acknowledges him as “Dan Amana,” a person who keeps his word. Similarly, the Igbos recognize him as “Ekwueme,” signifying his commitment to fulfilling his promises.

Adebayo acknowledged the president’s authority in implementing the fuel subsidy removal, as he had publicly declared his intention to do so. He had even stated that he would not remain in office for an extra day if the subsidy was not removed. Additionally, Tinubu had anticipated protests against the decision but was resolute in carrying it out since he had garnered a significant number of votes in the election.

Given the overwhelming public support for Tinubu and the majority of votes he received, Adebayo admitted that he couldn’t raise any objections to the subsidy removal. The public had effectively endorsed Tinubu’s commitment to fulfilling his promises, making it difficult for Adebayo to challenge the decision now.

He said, “So whatever was the merit of my argument I can’t raise it now because the public had voted for him to say go and do exactly what you said you are going to do, and he has kept his word. So the north will say he is the Dan Amana, he is keeping to his words and Igbos will say he is Ekwueme so he is doing what he said he will do and he never said it was not going to be difficult”

Adebayo praised Tinubu’s adherence to his promises and acknowledged that the north views him as a man of his word (Dan Amana), while the Igbos recognize his commitment to fulfilling his pledges (Ekwueme). Despite the challenging nature of the subsidy removal, Tinubu had unwaveringly carried out what he had assured during his campaign, winning the support of the majority of the electorate.

Video 25:07

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)