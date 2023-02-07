Fuel Scarcity To Bite Harder As Petrol Marketers Order Nationwide Shutdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Petrol Marketers have ordered nationwide shutdown by members.

NewsOnline reports that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has ordered its members to suspend all operations nationwide.

This online newspaper understands that this was contained in a statement signed by IPMAN Chairman, Mohammed Kuluwu on Tuesday.

He blamed the situation on “the critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at a loss and the action of the government to impose the selling fuel product at a loss on our side.”

NewsOnline Nigeria learnt that most filling stations in the Nation’s capital are not dispensing fuel, leaving black marketers loitering around.

Fuel scarcity has persisted in Nigeria despite efforts by the government to address the situation.

