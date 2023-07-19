NEWS

Fuel price hike: It's too early to cry – SDP's Adewole Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the previous election, emphasized that it is premature to criticize President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s policies. During an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, he addressed the current economic crisis caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, which has significantly impacted the lives of Nigerians.

The recent hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has sparked widespread anger throughout the country. This increase in fuel prices, from N537 to N620 in the nation’s capital and other regions, has resulted in soaring prices for food items and other essential goods and services.

He said: “This is the consequence of the votes you cast, and it is too early to cry now because the real problem hasn’t come. But when these problems come, we should solve them as a country; we should not see them as politics.

President Tinubu is taking certain measures that are legacy measures of what he met on the ground. His own policies have not come out. When they come out, you will see that there are complications there.

“You can be an expert in winning elections, but you have to be an expert in running a government. I have not seen that expertise yet. Maybe when the cabinets come out and they start to think.”

Source: Daily Post

