Fuel Hike: Yunusa Tanko reacts after he was told that they should be on the street now protesting

Yunusa Tanko, a prominent figure in the Labour party and a spokesperson for the OBIDATTI presidential campaign council, recently recounted an interesting conversation he had with his uncle. Taking to his Twitter page on a Saturday, Tanko shared the response he gave when questioned about why they were not taking to the streets given the current state of affairs in the country.

The recent hike in fuel prices has undoubtedly sparked diverse reactions among Nigerians. In light of this, Tanko revealed that when his uncle suggested that they should be out on the streets protesting, he retorted with a simple yet poignant question, asking, “which street?”

Explaining further, Tanko emphasized that his response was not one of apathy but rather a reflection of the complexities surrounding the situation. The challenges facing the nation are multi-faceted, and he sought to understand the specific context and purpose behind taking such action on the streets.

Moreover, the labour party spokesperson took the opportunity to remind his followers of a passionate appeal he had previously made, indicating that he has not been silent or indifferent to the issues at hand. This suggestion implies that there are other avenues and strategies being pursued to address the concerns effectively.

While the call for taking to the streets may be a common response to issues of national importance, Tanko’s response serves as a reminder that thoughtful consideration and strategic planning are essential when dealing with complex socio-economic and political challenges.

The ongoing situation in the country has undoubtedly prompted discussions and debates across various platforms, and it is evident that different individuals and groups have differing perspectives on how best to tackle the issues. Tanko’s disclosure of this conversation highlights the diversity of opinions and the need for a comprehensive and nuanced approach to finding solutions.

As the nation navigates these trying times, it is crucial for political figures like Yinusa Tanko and others in leadership positions to weigh their options carefully and take actions that will lead to meaningful and lasting positive change for the betterment of the country and its citizens.

