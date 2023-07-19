Fuel hike: The only thing I disagree with Tinubu is the deregulation of the dollar- Daddy Freeze

In a recent Facebook live broadcast, Daddy Freeze addressed the topic of the increased fuel pump price, which stands at N617 per liter, in relation to Mr. Peter Gregory Obi from the Labour Party.

According to Daddy Freeze, if Peter Gregory Obi had become president, he would not have resorted to selling Anambra state to cover fuel subsidies. The commentator argued that since Bola Ahmed Tinubu faced a lack of allocation for fuel subsidy during his tenure, a similar situation would likely have occurred with Peter Obi or Atiku Abubakar. Daddy Freeze emphasized that without a budget allocation for fuel subsidy, any potential leader would be unable to perform miracles in this regard.

Daddy Freeze sought to correct the misconception that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is responsible for the increased fuel pump price. He asserted that blaming Tinubu for this development is unfounded and misleading. He also disapproved of those labeling Tinubu as “Buhari pro Max,” highlighting that such views were based on ignorance and lacked a proper understanding of the situation.

Daddy Freeze clarified his stance, asserting that he was not making excuses for Tinubu. The commentator admitted to disagreeing with Tinubu on the issue of dollar deregulation, believing that it should have been postponed until after the removal of fuel subsidies. He explained that while dollar deregulation was essential, it was not an urgent matter compared to the fuel subsidy issue.

“I think sentiment is what is making some people not to think straight. People need to understand that I am not here to make an excuse for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The only thing I disagree with him over is the deregulation of the dollar. He ought to have halted dollar deregulation until a long time after the fuel subsidy removal. Dollar deregulation was important but not urgent.”

In response to calls for Tinubu to cut the cost of governance, Daddy Freeze urged people to be realistic and understand that such adjustments could not be made within a month or two of Tinubu’s assumed office. He argued that if Tinubu were to start cost-cutting immediately, it would impact his ability to supply fuel at the price of one hundred and eighty-seven naira per liter.

Daddy Freeze addressed the complexities of the fuel price increase and the potential approaches of different leaders, emphasizing the importance of budget allocation for fuel subsidies and the need for a balanced perspective when discussing political figures like Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

