Fuel Hike: “Nigerians Did Not Vote For NNPC or For Market Forces” -Dayo Sobowale to FG

Dayo Sobowale, an esteemed analyst at Arise , recently shared insightful thoughts on the current surge in fuel prices, specifically at N617 per liter. In an engaging interview on Arise TV’s program day, Sobowale delved into the matter of subsidy removal and its effects on Nigerians.

According to Dayo Sobowale, the federal government is not the cause of the increase in fuel prices, but he blames them for delegating responsibilities to cushion the effect of subsidy removal and then abandoning them.

He went on to emphasize that it is their NNPC managing director that is dictating the economic direction now, saying that prices are determined by market forces. The market forces he claimed are humans all over the world and visible, and Nigerians did not vote for NNPC, did not vote for market forces; unfortunately, real Nigerians are feeling the pain, he said.

Listen to him: Because it is their NNPC MD that is dictating the economic shot now and saying that the prices are determined by market forces. Nigerians did not vote for NNPC or for market forces. Market forces all over the world are human and visible.”

Finally, Dayo Sobowale urged that the Federal government intervene by putting a seal on prices or stopping the soaring of prices right now because if the prices keep rising on a daily basis, one would not be able to plan or cannot do any economic planning as one does not know how much one is going to spend, which is not good.

TO WATCH the full video, click HERE (Between 3:03- 4:05)

