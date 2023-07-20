Fuel Hike: ‘If The Poor Nigerians Can’t Get Food To Eat, They Will Soon Run To The Street’ – Ajaero

Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, has claimed that the recent increase in petrol prices could spark nationwide protests. In an interview with Channels Tv news, he expressed concern that the elimination of subsidies will have a negative impact on Nigeria’s poor. He also voiced his disapproval of the recent decision to allocate 70 billion naira to fund the subsidisation of the purchase of bulletproof cars for members of the National Assembly.

”What is occurring now is not economics; it is not about market forces,” he emphasised. If you’re okaying over $70 billion to subsidise members of the National Assembly, it’s likely so they can get bulletproof cars. Meanwhile, you claim to be cutting subsidies while simultaneously raising prices at the pump for petroleum items.

In my opinion, they are causing a rift between the poor and the wealthy. Everything the poor stand to gain is being taken from them and given to the wealthy. More money should be spent on bulletproof vehicles for the wealthy. If the starving Nigerians can’t get their hands on some food, they’ll soon take to the streets. This has nothing to do with what Labour is saying; it has spread to every level of government.

[Begin at 14:59]

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

writer11 (

)