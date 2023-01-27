“Fuel Don Finish For APC Bus, Vote Wisely” – Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say fuel has finished for the All Progressive Congress

As the 2023 general elections is around the corner, Nigerians have continued to lament the hardship caused by the scarcity of petroleum products across the country as businesses, and motorists across the Nation have had a hard time getting petroleum products.

More so, the scarcity of fuel has also affected the activities of some political campaigns across the country.

However, Dino Melaye took to his microblogging, Twitter to mock the photo of the bus of the All Progressive Congress (APC) that runs out of gas. In his statement, Dino Melaye said fuel has finished in the bus of APC. On that note, Dino urges Nigerians to vote wisely in the forthcoming election.

According to the tweet shared by Dino, he said;

Fuel don finish 4 Apc bus ooo, vote wisely.”

What’s your take on what Dino Malaye wrote? Kindly drop your opinion and thoughts in the comment section below.

Naija-hub-news (

)