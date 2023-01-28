This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fuel Crisis: Has Mr. President Forgotten The Predicament Of His People?—Jerry Gana Asks

According to Vanguard News reports, it was reported that the former Nigerian Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, had asked the Federal Government to put an end to the ongoing fuel shortages and price hikes in the country.

It was further reported that Gana said the avoidable long queues at the filling stations are unacceptable and no longer tolerable.

He also said it is something disheartening that the Nigerian president, Muhammadu buhari, has kept silent concerning the issue of fuel crisis, adding that he keeps on watching while his people are suffering from fuel scarcity and a hike in the price of fuel.

It was also gathered, according to reports, that the former minister disclosed this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the anniversary of the Archbishop Vining College of Theology, where he said it is high time the Federal Government do something about the issue of the fuel crisis because it has now become a serious problem in Nigeria.

According to one of his statements, Jerry Gana also said, “Has Mr. President forgotten the predicament of his people?” “If not, what his main concern should be is how he will deal with his people’s predicament by providing a lasting solution to the issue of persisting fuel scarcity in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, he also said that “many people have been frustrated by their failed efforts in getting the new naira notes since the old currency notes will no longer be legal tender starting from January 31st, 2023.”

“The solution to this issue is for the Federal Government of Nigeria to extend the deadline, thereby making it easy for people to swap the old currency notes they have with them.” He said

