Fuel, cash scarcities: Atiku, Ayu, Tambuwal conspirators, says George

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George has blamed presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu for their silence on the raging fuel and cash scarcities.

He also expressed surprise over the silence maintained by the Campaign Director-General, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

In all honesty, George said, “I am unable to understand the logic of stillness given the precipice into which Nigeria has been thrown.

Our party, the PDP, as well as other parties like the Labour Party, SDP, and NNPP, appear to have agreed to the current shenanigans. I’m curious as to what hatred, what evil, what insanity would drive someone of sound mind to bring Nigeria to the current level of hopelessness, annihilation, and egregious suffering of the populace.

The PDP senior bemoaned that “there seems to be a cemetery quiet on the part of PDP leadership due to this abnormality, which is a divergence from regulation or what is recognised as usual,” when he talked with media in Lagos.

George observed: “It befuddles logic. As Nigerians wake up every day to the agonies of ongoing fuel scarcity, which are thrown at us by the NNPC, and the pain of lack of availability of currency, which is precipitated by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Naira rebranding, it dulls our senses.

“Where is the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate? Where is the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Why, with the presidential election just a few days away, is the voice of the DG, Campaign Council of the PDP, drowned out in a sea of constant silence?

Why did they stand mute in a quiet that suggested a conspiracy? Where are the political parties in opposition? What does the stillness in the cemetery mean for Nigerians?

It appears to imply that the political class has relegated Nigerians’ right to justice to the scrap heap.

