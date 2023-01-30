From The Standpoint Of Economic Transformation, Peter Obi Has A Strong Point- Kingsley Moghalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has declared support for Peter Obi’s idea on how the nation’s economy can be driven.

In a series of tweets released on his Twitter handle few hours ago, the former presidential candidate noted that though Peter Obi’s stance on developing human capacity is controversial, it is a very strong point that cannot be overlooked.

He said the nation’s economy cannot be driven by just physical infrastructure alone. According to him, it is the mass education, access to healthcare, providing skills for millions of persons that would lay the foundation for moving millions of people from poverty to wealth creation opportunities.

“From the standpoint of economic transformation, presidential candidate PeterObi has a strong, even if controversial point even if controversial point: that the economy cannot be driven just by (physical) infrastructure. The foundation of economic transformation is human development (social infrastructure).

“Physical infrastructure is of course important for the economy. But 133 million poverty stricken, mainly illiterate Nigerians cannot be the most productive users of infrastructure for which we claim we have borrowed to the hilt, and for which we are spending more than 100% of our meager earnings servicing debt. This has been my position for the past two decades, and is supported by the evidence of all great economic transformations such as South Korea and China. I simply have to be blunt about this.” He added.

relationship-Guru (

)