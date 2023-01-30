From The StandPoint Of Economic Transformation Peter Obi Has A Strong Point – Kingsley Moghalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kingsley Moghalu, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has expressed his support for Peter Obi’s ideas on how to manage the country’s economy.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter account a few hours ago, former presidential candidate noted that Peter Obi referred to his position on human development as a controversial but very powerful issue that cannot be ignored .

According to him, a national economy cannot function only with physical infrastructure. In his view, mass education, access to healthcare and the provision of skills to millions of people will be the foundation for moving millions from poverty to the opportunity to create wealth.

“On economic transformation, presidential candidate Peter Obi has a strong but controversial point: an economy cannot run on (physical) infrastructure alone. The basis of economic transformation is human development (social infrastructure).

“Physical infrastructure is, of course, important to the economy. But the 133 million poverty-stricken, largely illiterate Nigerians cannot be the most efficient users of the infrastructure we borrow at the limit, claiming to use more than 100 % of our money. This has been my position for the past 20 years and is supported by evidence of developments in all major economies such as Korea and China. It should be made public,” he added.

