Top candidates in Nigeria’s presidential race have been exchanging colorful insults and accusations about their pasts, health, and even calls for each other’s arrest a month before the election.

As members campaign for the February 25 ballot, the linguistics has heated up with names such as “wobbly, wonky” to describe themselves , a reference to another person “empire of fraud,” and a comparison to the pickpocket character “Artful Dodger” from Charles Dickens .

With a major third-party applicant challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the first time since Nigeria’s military rule ended in 1999, the referendum to replace President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be a close race .

In a nation that is almost equally divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a Christian south, previous ones in Nigeria were frequently marred , and veiled verbal appealing to ethnic or regional loyalties .

