From Day One, I Made It Very Clear That President Buhari Will Not Do Well, I Did Not hide – Fayose

The former Governor of Ekiti State and prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ayodele Peter Fayose, expressed his belief that President Muhammadu Buhari would not perform satisfactorily during his administration.

Peter Ayodele Fayose, renowned for his outspoken nature, made this statement following his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja today.

Ayo Fayose, a notable figure within the Peoples Democratic Party, actively opposed the presidential aspirations of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who ran under the PDP banner.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, emerged victorious in the race for the highest political office in the country, defeating Atiku Abubakar and other formidable contenders.

In response to his visit with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ayo Fayose stated, “I want to emphasize that I am not a desperate individual, but I am unafraid and will never shy away from providing guidance wherever I find myself. I stand with this government without any apologies. Those who were in the majority in the past can attest that even when I served as the governor of Ekiti, I always spoke highly of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He further remarked, “I want to make it clear that Nigerians are well aware of my position when President Buhari came into office. Right from the beginning, I openly stated that the President would not perform well. I did not conceal my opinion; I expressed it repeatedly.”

Source – The Channels Television

