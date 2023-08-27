Frightening other Nigerians can’t take Ndigbo to Aso Rock, Igbo youths warn

Foremost umbrella body for Igbo youths, the Igbo Youths Movement, IYM, weekend warned that frightening and attacking other Nigerians would not give Igbos the Presidency of Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, The over 35 years old Igbo youths group, argued that It was wrong to make Igbos reprehensible by terrorising and intimidating others into submission that Ndigbos’ political choices are the only choice available.

Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, founder of IYM and deputy secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, claimed that uncontrolled mob attacks on fellow citizens who have opposing political views will not lead Igbos to Aso Rock in a statement titled “Unrestrained Abusive Mob, Not In Our Character.”

“The elections were held more than six months ago, but the ugly abusive culture of mob attack deployed by certain individuals during the elections are getting harder for our people to leave,” said Ugochukwu-Uko, who is also the secretary of the Eastern Consultative Assembly, or ECA. When this happens, quiet turns into acquiescence.

“The unchecked, frequently unjustified mob onslaught of denigrating anyone holding opposing political beliefs in connection with the recent election is risky, unhealthy, and counterproductive.

It will isolate our region and make it impossible for us to find partners in our hour of need if we offend highly regarded clerics simply because they called for respect and support for our political leaders.Men of God who are currently being viciously criticised by our people do not deserve the abuse they are receiving for upholding God’s command that we should respect and pray for our leaders.This new-age culture of 2023, which denigrates everyone who holds opposing opinions, is weird and not Igbo.

We unintentionally imply that we are in need of power, which terrifies other Nigerians.

“When Shehu Shagari defeated the legendary Zik in 1979, we didn’t insult, attack, or mistreat him. We also did not stop shouting obscenities at Obasanjo after he was declared the winner of the 1999 elections.

We won’t reach Aso Rock with this uncontrolled mob attack on other citizens who hold different political ideas.

Nobody has ever gained political power by disparaging those who hold different political ideas. Instead, you just make it challenging to win their confidence and assistance when you need it. Alliances are important. It’s crucial to respect other people’s viewpoints.Frightens neighbours by sounding power-hungry and dismissive to others. Unfortunately, we are just creating a negative perception of ourselves one of a helpless horde of desperadoes who are indifferent to other people’s sentiments. That is not who we are

