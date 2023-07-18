NEWS

Friendship is not only about companionship—Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former special assistant to the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has released a statement on his official Twitter handle about the subject matter of friendship and companionship.

The subject matter is broad when it comes to relationships and affairs, and Omokri has given his own opinion on it. The statement of the Nigerian author and social media influencer read, “Friendship is not only about companionship. It is also about benefits. If you just want companionship, you can join a club. If you say you are my friend, then you must benefit from me, and I must benefit from you. Most people do not understand this principle. They even benefit more from their enemies than their friends. At least your enemies keep you on your toes. Beyond companionship, how have you benefited materially, mentally, and spiritually from your friends?

The televangelist concluded his statement by saying that “Your life will be compact if you stay friends with people who do not impact you. A small circle that raises you is better than a big circle that praises you!

