French Troops Removed A President In Ivory Coast After He Insisted Votes Should Be Recounted -Khalifa Dikwa

Shettima Khalifa Dikwa, a professor of socio-linguistics and international relations has spoken about former President Laurent Gbagbo’s removal from office and a ‘constitutional coup’ in Ivory Coast(Cote d’Ivoire).

Speaking during a program on NTA, Dikwa said French troops removed a sitting president, Laurent Gbagbo in Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire) after he insisted that votes should be recounted following a presidential election. He said they handed power to Alassane Ouattara who carried out a constitutional coup by serving a third term in office. Furthermore, Dikwa said both constitutional coups and military coups should not be allowed by the ECOWAS.

According to Dikwa, “The second one was in Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara. A sitting president at that time, Laurent Gbagbo just insisted the votes should be recounted and it was another French troop within the country that dislodged a sitting president of Cote d’Ivoire, removed him, and then handed power over to Alassane Ouattara. That Alassane Ouattara had two terms and then tried a third one. He is now going through the third one which is a coup, a constitutional coup. What is the big deal about allowing those constitutional coups to remain in ECOWAS? Military regime is unacceptable …”

Watch the video from 23:40

