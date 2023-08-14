French Policy In West Africa Is Obnoxious, It Is Neo-Colonialism At Its Worst – Prof Akinyemi

Amid the recent wave of military takeover of power in francophone countries across West Africa, renowned Professor of Political Science, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi has accused France of engaging in activities that have not only led to widespread dissatisfaction, but has also triggered a flurry of coups across the sub-region.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night, Prof Akinyemi alleged that not only have the policies imposed on certain African countries by France been preposterous, but it activities within the West African region borders on neo-colonialism.

Going further, the former minister also insisted that it was high time French troops vacate the African countries they currently occupy, adding that their presence has not in any way protected the people of the Sahel from terrorist activities.

He said; “let me make this clear from the very beginning, french policies in West Africa, or even in Africa have been obnoxious. Those policies have been preposterous. It has been neo-colonialism at its worst. French activities in Africa deserves to be condemned, and condemned by all.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 25:50).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)