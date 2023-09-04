NEWS

French Ligue 1 Results And Table After All Day 4 Games Were Played

Defending Champions Paris Saint Germain continue their title defence with another win at Lyon on Sunday night.

The meeting between Lille and Montpelier promised a lot of goals but many were so disappointed that the game only produced a lone goal which seperated Lille from Their visitors. Yazici’s 2nd minute strike came too early and promised more but Montpelier couldn’t level and still didn’t allow Lille to score more goals. It ended in Lille’s way as they capitalised on the only goal of the game.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe opened scoring from the Penalty Spot to give visiting Parisians the lead at Lyon. Hakimi doubled PSG’s lead in the 20th minute to make it 2-0. Asensio grabbed another for the visiting side in the 38th minute while Mbappe got his 5th league goal at the stroke of halftime to give defending Champions a commanding 4 goal lead. Tolisso pulled one goal back in the second half for Lyon From the Penalty Spot in the 74th minute to put the scores at 1-4.Monaco remains the Leader of the Ligue 1 currently with 10 points after beating Lens while PSG follow with 8 points. Lille also moved to the 6th position after narrowly beating Montpelier. How easy can the league be for PSG this season? Share your opinions

